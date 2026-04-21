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AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
AmeriServ Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • AmeriServ reported quarterly EPS of $0.11 on revenue of $14.8 million, with a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 4.93%.
  • Shares opened at $3.87 and trade in a 52-week range of $2.23–$4.04, valuing the company at about $65.65 million with a P/E of 11.38.
  • Weiss Ratings upgraded AmeriServ from hold to buy (b-), the MarketBeat consensus is Buy, and Geode Capital slightly increased its stake to 142,798 shares as institutions own 31.52% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

AmeriServ Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ASRV stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. AmeriServ Financial has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised AmeriServ Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AmeriServ Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASRV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmeriServ Financial stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,798 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of AmeriServ Financial worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company's stock.

About AmeriServ Financial

(Get Free Report)

AmeriServ Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, mortgage and commercial financial products and services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Investment or Parent. The Community Banking segment includes both retail and commercial banking activities. The Wealth Management segment involves in the operations of a Trust Company, West Chester Capital Advisors an investment advisory firm, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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