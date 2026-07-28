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AMETEK (AME) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
AMETEK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • AMETEK is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 4. Analysts project EPS of $1.99 and revenue of $1.954 billion, compared with company guidance of $1.96–$2.00 EPS.
  • In its latest quarter, AMETEK earned $1.97 per share, beating estimates by $0.07, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year to $1.93 billion.
  • The stock recently traded near its 12-month high at $243.25. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $256.29, and the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $1.9540 billion for the quarter. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 20.11%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average price is $232.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $175.61 and a 12-month high of $244.71.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $275.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $244.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AME

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Read More

Earnings History for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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