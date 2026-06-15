Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $354.1154.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

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Trending Headlines about Amgen

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen said its phase 3 ABP 938 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Article Title

Amgen said its phase 3 eye-disease study is advancing, with the drug aimed at challenging Regeneron’s Eylea HD in a major retina market. That keeps Amgen’s pipeline in focus as a potential future growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Amgen also highlighted its MARITIME-SWITCH phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Article Title

Amgen also highlighted its phase 3 obesity trial, which is designed to capture GLP-1 switchers. Any success in obesity treatment could open another large market and improve long-term revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a value stock with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Article Title

Some coverage pointed to Amgen as a with supportive new data from the VESALIUS-CV cardiovascular study for Repatha, reinforcing confidence in the company’s broader portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Article Title

Amgen and outside analysts published bullish commentary on the stock’s valuation and earnings profile, but these were mostly opinion pieces rather than new business developments. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s Tavneos faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Article Title

Investor sentiment is being pressured by reports that Amgen’s faces a proposed FDA withdrawal, with the company seeking a hearing and commissioning an independent review to defend the drug’s data. Regulatory uncertainty around a $500 million product is a meaningful risk for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that Amgen hired a research firm to reassess Tavneos data after FDA concerns, underscoring the regulatory overhang and near-term uncertainty for the drug. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock opened at $355.20 on Monday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $267.83 and a 52-week high of $391.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average is $340.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Further Reading

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