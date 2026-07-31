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Amgen Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.52 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Amgen logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Amgen declared a quarterly dividend of $2.52 per share, payable September 11 to shareholders of record on August 21; the annualized dividend is $10.08, yielding approximately 2.6%.
  • The company has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years, with a current payout ratio of 46.8%; analysts expect future earnings to support a payout ratio of about 42.2%.
  • Amgen’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $5.15 versus the $4.77 consensus and revenue of $8.62 billion, up 5.8% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.52 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Amgen has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amgen to earn $23.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $387.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Amgen has a 12 month low of $269.77 and a 12 month high of $398.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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