Amit Agarwal Sells 20,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.87, for a total value of $4,897,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $401,586.80. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.41, for a total value of $5,348,200.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total value of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $4,402,400.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total value of $4,418,400.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.56, for a total value of $4,631,200.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $4,002,600.00.

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Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.41. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,648,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,861. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $242.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of 668.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. CICC Research increased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.84.

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About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Further Reading

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