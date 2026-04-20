Amkor Technology (AMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $1.6305 billion for the quarter. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amkor Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $67.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock's fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.91. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is 21.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair raised Amkor Technology to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMKR

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,732,784.16. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,075. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,522 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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