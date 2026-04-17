Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Trading 10.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) traded up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.67 and last traded at $69.2740. 3,288,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 4,301,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Amkor Technology to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Trading Up 7.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology's revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 543,866 shares in the company, valued at $26,540,660.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 985,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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