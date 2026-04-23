AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services' Q1 2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $806.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $748.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.11 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.AMN Healthcare Services's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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