Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.2630, with a volume of 47660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 313.96%. The business had revenue of $722.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Deborah M. Autor sold 34,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $450,557.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,960.40. This trade represents a 27.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company's stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 512,842 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 334,956 shares of the company's stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company's stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a publicly traded integrated healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company’s portfolio includes oral solids, injectables, transdermals and biosimilars, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, neuroscience, oncology and women’s health. Alongside its generic offerings, Amneal has built a branded portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal development, positioning itself across both high-volume generics and higher-value specialty treatments.

Since its founding in 2002 by brothers Chirag and Chintu Modgil, Amneal has pursued growth through organic investment in research and development as well as targeted M&A.

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