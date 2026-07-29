Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Announces Earnings Results

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Amphenol's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.400-1.420 EPS.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $6.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.33. 4,543,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,791. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm's fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Galaxy Group Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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