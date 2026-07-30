Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 37.99% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.87.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

APH traded up $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,838,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,381. The firm has a market cap of $191.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $178.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.89.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaquero Private Wealth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 81.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 211 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations: Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, up from $0.81 a year earlier and ahead of the $1.19 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 55% year over year to $8.76 billion, exceeding expectations of $8.26 billion. Amphenol Q2 earnings report

Amphenol reported adjusted EPS of $1.35, up from $0.81 a year earlier and ahead of the $1.19 consensus estimate. Revenue increased 55% year over year to $8.76 billion, exceeding expectations of $8.26 billion. Positive Sentiment: Upbeat Q3 outlook: Management forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.40–$1.42, well above the $1.26 analyst consensus, and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion versus estimates of $8.6 billion. The outlook suggests continued momentum and record order activity. Amphenol Q2 earnings and guidance

Management forecast third-quarter EPS of $1.40–$1.42, well above the $1.26 analyst consensus, and revenue of $9.3–$9.4 billion versus estimates of $8.6 billion. The outlook suggests continued momentum and record order activity. Positive Sentiment: AI and datacom demand are key catalysts: The earnings call highlighted strong demand tied to AI infrastructure and IT datacom, alongside broad organic growth and contributions from acquisitions. These trends are particularly important because Amphenol supplies connectors and related components used in high-performance computing systems. Amphenol earnings call highlights

The earnings call highlighted strong demand tied to AI infrastructure and IT datacom, alongside broad organic growth and contributions from acquisitions. These trends are particularly important because Amphenol supplies connectors and related components used in high-performance computing systems. Neutral Sentiment: Technical indicators offered additional support, with a reported hammer chart pattern and upward analyst earnings revisions suggesting potential near-term stabilization. However, these signals are less significant than the company’s fundamental results. Amphenol technical analysis

Technical indicators offered additional support, with a reported hammer chart pattern and upward analyst earnings revisions suggesting potential near-term stabilization. However, these signals are less significant than the company’s fundamental results. Negative Sentiment: Broader market risk could limit gains. A sharp oil-price increase linked to renewed U.S.-Iran tensions pressured the Nasdaq and broader equities, creating a less favorable environment for high-valuation growth stocks such as APH, which trades at an elevated earnings multiple. Market selloff and oil-price news

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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