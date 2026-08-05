AmpliTech Group (AMPG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect AmpliTech Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.00 million.

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AmpliTech Group Stock Up 15.7%

NASDAQ AMPG opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. AmpliTech Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of -0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMPG. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AmpliTech Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMPG

Insider Buying and Selling at AmpliTech Group

In other news, CFO Louisa Sanfratello sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $288,000. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Richard Mazziota sold 10,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 237,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,998.53. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $587,948. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmpliTech Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,051 shares of the company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in AmpliTech Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company's stock.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc is a design, development and manufacturing company specializing in high-performance RF and microwave components and subsystems. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering ruggedized solutions for demanding applications in defense, aerospace, satellite communications and industrial test and measurement. AmpliTech's products are engineered to meet stringent military and commercial standards, making them well-suited for mission-critical environments.

The company's product portfolio includes high-power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, filters, frequency converters and integrated assemblies.

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