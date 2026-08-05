Amplitude Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Amplitude NASDAQ: AMPL reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $100.9 million, up 21% from a year earlier and 8% sequentially, as the product analytics company highlighted growth in enterprise customers, adoption of AI tools and the contribution from its Statsig acquisition.

Total annual recurring revenue reached $410 million, increasing 22% year over year and $36 million from the first quarter. The sequential increase included $17 million in ARR from Statsig and $19 million in organic ARR growth. Customers generating more than $100,000 in ARR rose 30% year over year to 824.

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Non-GAAP operating loss was $1.5 million, while free cash flow reached a quarterly record of $23.7 million, or 24% of revenue. The company ended the quarter with about $162 million in cash and investments and repurchased $69 million of shares during the period.

AI Strategy and Product Development Platform

Amplitude said it has spent the past two years reshaping its organization around AI, including hiring AI-focused engineers and leaders with technical and founder backgrounds, acquiring AI expertise and retraining employees through internal programs. Spenser said the effort has resulted in three times as many pull requests over six months, a reduction in pull-request cycle time to 44 minutes from five hours, and a 55% decline in bug reports.

The company said 5% of pull requests are now submitted by designers and product managers without engineering involvement. Amplitude also used AI to shorten its financial close process by one day and to build customer-health dashboards combining its own data with Salesforce and other information sources.

Amplitude outlined three products intended to support product-development workflows:

Amplitude: Product analytics and AI agents designed to help users analyze product data and identify root causes of customer issues.

Product analytics and AI agents designed to help users analyze product data and identify root causes of customer issues. Statsig: Feature management and experimentation technology that operates with cloud data warehouses, including Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks and Redshift.

Feature management and experimentation technology that operates with cloud data warehouses, including Snowflake, BigQuery, Databricks and Redshift. Wave: An early product designed to synthesize data from analytics, experiments, session replay, surveys and other sources to recommend and help implement product changes.

According to Spenser, Amplitude’s Global Agent handles 1.3 million interactions weekly and identifies the root cause behind 75% of customer questions. More than 40% of insights now come from AI agents rather than human users, the company said.

Wave remains in alpha or limited beta, but Amplitude demonstrated an internal use case involving its documentation website. The product identified failed searches caused by a search feature that returned empty results while users typed. Wave recommended a minimum three-character search threshold and a 200-millisecond delay, generated a pull request, and helped deploy the change. The company said the update resulted in a substantial decline in search failures.

Enterprise Adoption and Customer Examples

Enterprise customers accounted for more than 68% of Amplitude’s ARR. During the quarter, the company cited new or expanded relationships with Paramount Global, Jaguar Land Rover, Domino’s Pizza, Teladoc Health, Chime, Disney Ad Platforms, F5 Networks, Coursera, Grammarly, Kraken and Crunch Fitness, among others.

Amplitude said more than 40 AI-native companies pay it more than $100,000 annually, including Harvey, Midjourney and Character.ai, as well as an unnamed foundation-model company.

The company also highlighted customer use cases. Coca-Cola FEMSA used Amplitude to measure AI-generated retailer recommendations, reporting an 11% click-through rate that was four times higher than its prior approach. Following a pilot involving 2,500 stores, Coca-Cola FEMSA expanded the effort to 690,000 retailers, Amplitude said.

Replit uses Amplitude AI Feedback with sources including Zendesk, App Store reviews, Twitter and Reddit to identify customer issues affecting retention and engagement. The Economist uses Amplitude Agent Analytics to evaluate its Lens AI assistant. Amplitude said Lens has a 96.9% task-success rate and weekly failures have fallen 84%.

Pricing, Margins and Statsig Integration

Chief Financial Officer Andrew Casey said Amplitude’s new pricing and packaging model is gaining adoption. Seventy percent of ARR closed in the second quarter used the new model, compared with 25% in the first quarter. The new pricing structure represented 28% of total ARR at quarter-end.

Casey said the model uses a single meter, is intended to make product additions simpler for enterprise customers and has supported higher average ARR, greater multi-product adoption and longer contract durations. Forty-eight percent of customers now use multiple products, representing 80% of ARR. More than 26% of ARR came from customers using five or more products, double the level from a year earlier.

Net dollar retention was 105% on a pro forma basis, including both Amplitude and Statsig customers. Remaining performance obligations increased 35% year over year to $483 million.

Gross margin was 71%, down about four percentage points year over year and sequentially. Casey attributed the decline to rising inference costs tied to AI-tool usage and the integration of Statsig’s hosting environment. He said the Statsig business currently has gross margins in the low 50% range, with Amplitude working toward a 70%-plus long-term expectation for that business.

Sales and marketing expense declined to 39% of revenue from 44% a year earlier, while general and administrative expense was 13% of revenue. Research and development expense rose to 21% of revenue as Amplitude invested in Statsig and product innovation.

Raised 2026 Outlook

For the third quarter, Amplitude forecast revenue of $105.6 million to $108 million, representing 21% growth at the midpoint. It expects non-GAAP operating income of $2.5 million to $4.5 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.02 to $0.03.

For the full year, the company raised its revenue outlook to $407.2 million to $411.2 million, implying 19% growth at the midpoint. It also increased its forecast for non-GAAP operating income to $6.3 million to $9.3 million and projected non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.06 to $0.08.

Casey said Amplitude expects to manage operating expenses lower as a percentage of revenue while continuing to invest in research and development. Spenser reiterated a long-term objective of building a business with operating margins above 20%, while stating that the company aims to exceed 20% revenue growth and ultimately target growth closer to 30% and above.

About Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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