Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Now Covered by JonesTrading

Stock analysts at JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JonesTrading's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 160.01% from the stock's current price.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMPX. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

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Amprius Technologies Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $11.54. 1,469,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,713,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 2.25. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $426,129.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 804,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,898,821.22. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,997. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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