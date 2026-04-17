Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 2.3% - Here's What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.6910. Approximately 5,220,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,695,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.13.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 60.30%.The firm had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.91 million. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kang Sun sold 1,500,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $23,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,342,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,357,584. The trade was a 52.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,299.84. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,190,411 shares of company stock valued at $50,108,184 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,657 shares of the company's stock worth $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 616,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,417 shares of the company's stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 253,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,710 shares of the company's stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 363,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,379,384 shares of the company's stock worth $25,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,841 shares of the company's stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 410,724 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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