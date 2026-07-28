Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 6.3% - What's Next?

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.1010. Approximately 6,188,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,466,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPX. Clear Str began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,943,830.66. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $897,782.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 699,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,342,617.42. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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