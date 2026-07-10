Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 3% - What's Next?

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.5250. Approximately 4,555,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,739,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPX shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Amprius Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday. Clear Str initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JonesTrading assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald R. Dixon sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,459,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 359,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,554.60. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kang Sun sold 67,796 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $1,002,702.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,280,854 shares in the company, valued at $18,943,830.66. This trade represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 310,144 shares of company stock worth $5,049,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 89.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,803 shares of the company's stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 164,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company's stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

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