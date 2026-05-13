Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Price Down 7.1% - Here's What Happened

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.4840. 8,867,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 8,936,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Amprius Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Amprius Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.23 from $0.20, and also lifted its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling improving longer-term profitability expectations.

Northland Securities raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for Amprius Technologies to $0.23 from $0.20, and also lifted its Q4 2027 estimate to $0.03 from $0.02, signaling improving longer-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities’ FY2029 and FY2030 forecasts remain bullish at $0.30 and $0.43 per share, respectively, well above the current consensus estimate for a loss this year.

Northland Securities’ FY2029 and FY2030 forecasts remain bullish at $0.30 and $0.43 per share, respectively, well above the current consensus estimate for a loss this year. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated a long-term improvement path for AMPX, with FY2026 still expected to be a loss at $0.10 per share and FY2027 near breakeven. Amprius Technologies stock page

Northland Securities reiterated a long-term improvement path for AMPX, with FY2026 still expected to be a loss at $0.10 per share and FY2027 near breakeven. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.10 from a prior loss of $0.08, pointing to a tougher near-term earnings outlook.

Northland Securities trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate to a loss of $0.10 from a prior loss of $0.08, pointing to a tougher near-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Northland also reduced its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.00 from $0.01, and HC Wainwright cut its FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028 estimates as well, reinforcing concerns that profitability may take longer to arrive.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Stock Down 7.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.20.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 413,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $7,618,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,547.36. This represents a 90.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Chu sold 155,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,877,952.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,771.50. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,539,829 shares of company stock worth $42,323,376 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,890 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,385.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth $44,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here