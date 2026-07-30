AMREP (NYSE:AXR) CFO Sells $93,960.00 in Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) CFO Adrienne Uleau sold 4,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,574 shares in the company, valued at $154,423.26. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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AMREP Price Performance

Shares of AXR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.40. 9,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,194. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.12. AMREP Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.61 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). AMREP had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $11.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMREP during the second quarter worth $164,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,795 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,226 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMREP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXR. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of AMREP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AMREP from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMREP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMREP currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMREP

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation NYSE: AXR is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

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