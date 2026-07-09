Amrize Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMRZ)

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,679 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 226% compared to the average volume of 822 put options.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Amrize and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Amrize from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amrize from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

Amrize Stock Performance

Amrize stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.77. The stock had a trading volume of 987,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.77.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amrize will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In other Amrize news, insider Nollaig Forrest acquired 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,984.75. The trade was a 11.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 21,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $1,063,782.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,724,999 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,700.33. This represents a 1.26% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amrize by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

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