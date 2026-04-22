ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ams-OSRAM to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $939.8530 million for the quarter.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect ams-OSRAM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AMSSY opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ams-OSRAM

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

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