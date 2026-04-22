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ams-OSRAM (AMSSY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
ams-OSRAM logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • ams-OSRAM is expected to report earnings on April 29, with analysts forecasting EPS of -$0.09 and revenue of about $939.9 million; the company had beaten estimates last quarter with $0.20 EPS and $1.02 billion in revenue.
  • Analyst sentiment is cautious: three analysts rate the stock a Hold and one a Sell, giving an average rating of "Reduce", after recent moves like Deutsche Bank's downgrade to Hold and Zacks' upgrade to Hold from Strong Sell.
  • The stock trades with a market cap of $1.54 billion, a negative trailing P/E (-10.84), a 52-week range of $4.19–$8.06, and a relatively high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect ams-OSRAM to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $939.8530 million for the quarter.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.83 million. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect ams-OSRAM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

AMSSY opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ams-OSRAM to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded ams-OSRAM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ams-OSRAM

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG is a global technology company specializing in optical solutions, combining the sensor expertise of ams with the lighting heritage of OSRAM. The company develops and manufactures a broad range of high-performance products, including light-emitting diodes (LEDs), laser diode and infrared (IR) emitters, optical sensors, and sensor interfaces. These components are used across a variety of applications to enable advanced illumination, sensing, and imaging capabilities.

The company's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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