Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Up 0.9% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
AMTD Digital logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

AMTD Digital Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HKD - Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.6050. 119,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 113,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut AMTD Digital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HKD

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMTD Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 67,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AMTD Digital by 182.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the company's stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.75% of the company's stock.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc is a Cayman Islands–incorporated digital technology and financial service provider that delivers a suite of digital-first solutions to financial institutions, corporations and government bodies. As a subsidiary of AMTD Group, the company leverages its expertise in digital transformation to support clients' needs for scalable, secure and data-driven platforms.

The company's core offerings include digital brokerage, digital wealth management, digital insurance and digital capital markets services, supplemented by tokenization and digital asset solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AMTD Digital Right Now?

Before you consider AMTD Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMTD Digital wasn't on the list.

While AMTD Digital currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines