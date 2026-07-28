AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AMTD) Short Interest Update

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AMTD - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,754 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the June 30th total of 12,232 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,738 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

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AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,402. AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AMTD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMTD

About AMTD IDEA Group American Depositary Shares, each representing six (6) Class A Ordinary Shares

AMTD IDEA Group is a financial institution operating in five business segments: The capital market solutions segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, private placements, and debt issuances. The digital solutions and other services segment provides institutional and corporate clients with paid access to enhance investor communication and relations, corporate communication also provides digital financial solution services. The Media and entertainment segment offers print and digital advertising campaigns, licensing, and marketing services including branded content, video production.

Further Reading

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