Amtech Systems (ASYS) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.58%. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amtech Systems Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of ASYS traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 254,145 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,459. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of 84.47 and a beta of 1.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. Amtech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $25.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amtech Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amtech Systems from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASYS

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 568.1% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,381 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $383,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company's stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global supplier of capital equipment and aftermarket parts for the solar photovoltaic and semiconductor industries. The company's solutions support key steps in wafer and cell production, offering both new machinery and spares designed to optimize yield, throughput and energy efficiency. Amtech operates through two primary segments: solar manufacturing and semiconductor & electronics packaging.

In its solar segment, Amtech provides diffusion furnaces, epitaxy reactors and plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) systems used in high-volume solar cell fabrication.

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