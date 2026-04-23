ANA (ALNPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0619 per share and revenue of $3.9642 billion for the quarter.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ANA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion.

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ANA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNPY shares. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of ANA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nomura downgraded shares of ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANA

ANA Company Profile

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

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