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ANA (ALNPY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
ANA logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ANA will report quarterly results on Thursday, April 30, with analysts forecasting EPS of $0.0619 and revenue of $3.9642 billion.
  • In the prior quarter ANA posted EPS of $0.16, beating estimates by $0.02, with revenue of $4.45 billion, a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.84%.
  • The stock trades around $3.90 with a market cap of $9.09 billion and a P/E of 9.29, and the analyst consensus is a "Hold" following recent downgrades.
  • Interested in ANA? Here are five stocks we like better.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0619 per share and revenue of $3.9642 billion for the quarter.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ANA had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion.

ANA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNPY shares. Smbc Nikko Sec. raised shares of ANA to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nomura downgraded shares of ANA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANA

ANA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

All Nippon Airways Co, Ltd. OTCMKTS: ALNPY is a Tokyo-based airline offering passenger and cargo air transportation services. Founded in 1952, the company operates scheduled flights under its ANA brand, providing a network of domestic and international routes. In addition to core flight operations, ANA delivers ancillary services including in-flight catering, ground handling and aircraft maintenance.

ANA’s diversified business model encompasses several subsidiaries such as ANA Wings and Air Japan for regional operations, and ANA Cargo for freight services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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