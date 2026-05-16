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Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
Analog Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analog Devices was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”, adding to a mixed but generally positive analyst picture for the stock.
  • Despite the downgrade, most analysts remain bullish: ADI has three Strong Buy ratings, 24 Buy ratings, and only four Hold ratings, with an average price target of $379.54.
  • The company continues to show strong fundamentals, recently beating earnings and revenue estimates with quarterly EPS of $2.46 and revenue of $3.16 billion, while guidance for Q2 2026 remains solid.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $291.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $379.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $417.49 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $206.00 and a 52 week high of $435.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $353.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at $74,623,245.58. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $8,676,423 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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Analyst Recommendations for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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