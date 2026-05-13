Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $510.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target indicates a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.54.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $419.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.59. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $422.88. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total value of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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