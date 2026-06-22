Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $440.62 and last traded at $439.6460, with a volume of 27345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.19. The firm has a market cap of $213.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Analog Devices by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after buying an additional 69,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,702 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $2,500,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 661.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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