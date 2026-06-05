Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (Democratic-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Analog Devices, Inc. NASDAQ: ADI. In a filing disclosed on June 03rd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on May 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "MORGAN STANLEY - SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1" account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories NYSE: ABT on 5/27/2026.

on 5/27/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Lumentum NASDAQ: LITE on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Intuit NASDAQ: INTU on 5/22/2026.

on 5/22/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Micron Technology NASDAQ: MU on 5/21/2026.

on 5/21/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Tri Pointe Homes NYSE: TPH on 5/15/2026.

on 5/15/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/14/2026.

on 5/14/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sandisk NASDAQ: SNDK on 5/7/2026.

on 5/7/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Nestle OTCMKTS: NSRGY on 5/5/2026.

on 5/5/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AbbVie NYSE: ABBV on 5/5/2026.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $428.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.02 and a twelve month high of $439.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,594 shares of company stock worth $38,873,292. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey's 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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