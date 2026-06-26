Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Here's What Happened

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $392.64 and last traded at $389.9470. Approximately 1,336,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,184,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.93.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $434.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Analog Devices by 44.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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