Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the apparel retailer's stock. BMO Capital Markets's target price points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.36.

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Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 19.8%

NYSE:ANF opened at $168.23 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $178.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.74. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Henchel sold 30,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total transaction of $4,399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,318.65. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott D. Lipesky sold 5,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 147,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,982,566. This trade represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,295,392. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $1,108,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 263.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,035,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 189,757 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 45,654 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch News Summary

These are some of the ANF news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 guidance: it now expects sales growth of about 6% and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, up from prior EPS guidance of $13.10–$13.60. Management also forecast about 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and at least $500 million in full-year share repurchases. Abercrombie raises annual sales, profit forecast on strong apparel demand

The company raised fiscal 2026 guidance: it now expects sales growth of about 6% and EPS of $13.70–$13.90, up from prior EPS guidance of $13.10–$13.60. Management also forecast about 7% fourth-quarter sales growth and at least $500 million in full-year share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $205 and Needham to $190, both maintaining Buy ratings. The company also reported that new stores generated twice the productivity of closed stores. Abercrombie: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

BTIG raised its price target to $205 and Needham to $190, both maintaining Buy ratings. The company also reported that new stores generated twice the productivity of closed stores. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $4.40–$4.60 was below the cited analyst consensus of $4.74, tempering the otherwise upbeat outlook.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer of apparel and accessories. Its portfolio includes Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, with products for women, men and children that include clothing, footwear, accessories and personal-care items. The company sells through retail stores and digital channels, serving customers in North America and international markets. It traces its origins to 1892, when David T. Abercrombie founded an outfitting business in New York; Ezra Fitch joined the company in 1900.

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