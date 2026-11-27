Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $640.11.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $406.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day moving average of $431.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.88, for a total value of $5,083,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,173 shares in the company, valued at $44,158,364.24. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Norrod sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $5,060,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 343,687 shares in the company, valued at $173,929,680.09. This trade represents a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,523 shares of company stock valued at $111,797,079. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,301,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $87,311,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,920,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $46,606,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,563 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $7,022,226,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,972,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,793,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,334,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,422,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about AMD:

Positive Sentiment: Longer-term optimism centers on AMD’s server business: a recent report says the company expects server revenue to double in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors in cloud, enterprise, and AI infrastructure. AMD Sees Server Revenues Doubling in 2027: Will the Momentum Last?

Longer-term optimism centers on AMD’s server business: a recent report says the company expects server revenue to double in 2027, supported by demand for EPYC processors in cloud, enterprise, and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Investor views remain mixed: Ark reportedly added shares, while Coatue disclosed it had sold its AMD stake. These portfolio moves may shape sentiment but do not establish a change in AMD’s business outlook. Cathie Wood and Philippe Laffont Are on Opposite Sides of AMD Stock

Investor views remain mixed: Ark reportedly added shares, while Coatue disclosed it had sold its AMD stake. These portfolio moves may shape sentiment but do not establish a change in AMD’s business outlook. Negative Sentiment: A filing registering up to 337 million shares or related securities for resale has raised dilution concerns. Up to 320 million are tied to warrants held by OpenAI and Meta that vest as GPUs are deployed, linking potential issuance to customer deployments. AMD Stocks Slip 1.75% After Filing Registers 337 Million Shares for Resale

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is a semiconductor company that designs processors, graphics products and other computing technologies. Founded in 1969, the company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and operates as a fabless semiconductor designer, relying on manufacturing partners to produce its chips. AMD's products include Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics products for personal computers and gaming, EPYC server processors and Instinct data-center accelerators. The company also develops adaptive and embedded computing products, including its Versal portfolio, serving markets such as telecommunications, automotive, industrial and aerospace applications.

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