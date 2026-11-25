Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's target price suggests a potential downside of 32.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.30.

Get Ambarella alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Down 20.0%

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.77. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, CFO John Young sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $127,562.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 107,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,187.68. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $394,555.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 767,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,773,815.97. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $1,060,264. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 104.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,121,000 after acquiring an additional 641,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,764 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Latest Ambarella News

Here's some of the latest news about AMBA:

Positive Sentiment: Ambarella announced a collaboration with Liquid AI to bring efficient, device-native AI models to its chips, targeting physical-AI applications with lower memory and power requirements. The companies plan to demonstrate the technology at CES 2027. Article: Ambarella and Liquid AI partnership

Ambarella announced a collaboration with Liquid AI to bring efficient, device-native AI models to its chips, targeting physical-AI applications with lower memory and power requirements. The companies plan to demonstrate the technology at CES 2027. Positive Sentiment: A separate agreement with Sigma Connectivity aims to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes into production, potentially supporting future adoption of Ambarella’s silicon. The collaboration did not include financial projections. Article: Ambarella and Sigma Connectivity collaboration

A separate agreement with Sigma Connectivity aims to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes into production, potentially supporting future adoption of Ambarella’s silicon. The collaboration did not include financial projections. Negative Sentiment: The main setback is the fiscal Q4 revenue forecast of $70 million–$75 million, far below the roughly $112.6 million analysts expected and well below Q3 revenue of $115.2 million. CEO Fermi Wang said intensifying memory shortages are leading customers to reduce their outlooks, raising concerns about near-term demand. Article: Memory shortage warning and outlook

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ambarella, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ambarella wasn't on the list.

While Ambarella currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report