Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Ambarella from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Ambarella from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.11.

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Ambarella Trading Down 19.8%

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $96.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $130,243.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 154,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,993,738.99. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Young sold 1,896 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $127,562.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,187.68. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $1,060,264. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $87,121,000 after purchasing an additional 641,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 49.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,586,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,644,000 after buying an additional 524,937 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 52.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,571 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 28.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 139,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 428,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella News Roundup

Investors following AMBA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Partnerships with Liquid AI and Sigma Connectivity aim to advance edge and physical AI products, potentially helping customers bring Ambarella-powered devices from development into production. The collaborations are longer-term opportunities and do not yet indicate a specific revenue contribution. Article: Ambarella and Liquid AI Partner Article: Ambarella and Sigma Connectivity Collaboration

Partnerships with Liquid AI and Sigma Connectivity aim to advance edge and physical AI products, potentially helping customers bring Ambarella-powered devices from development into production. The collaborations are longer-term opportunities and do not yet indicate a specific revenue contribution. Negative Sentiment: The central concern is fiscal Q4 revenue guidance of $70 million to $75 million , far below analysts’ expectations of roughly $113 million. Management said tight memory supply and rising prices are leading some customers—particularly in consumer IoT—to reduce, delay, or cancel orders. Article: Ambarella Sinks as Memory Shortages Hit Chip Orders

The central concern is fiscal Q4 revenue guidance of , far below analysts’ expectations of roughly $113 million. Management said tight memory supply and rising prices are leading some customers—particularly in consumer IoT—to reduce, delay, or cancel orders. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 results also came in below consensus: revenue was $115.2 million, up 6.2% year over year, while EPS was $0.28 versus estimates of about $0.31. The weak quarter, together with the outlook, has prompted analysts including Bank of America and Morgan Stanley to downgrade the stock or cut targets. Article: Ambarella Earnings Analysis

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

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