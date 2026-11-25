Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $50.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ambarella from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.30.

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Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $394,555.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,773,815.97. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Young sold 3,126 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $202,658.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,111,980.66. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,264 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Ambarella by 49.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,586,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 524,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,121,000 after purchasing an additional 641,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 139,928 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,571 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella News Roundup

Investors following AMBA have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Ambarella announced a collaboration with Liquid AI to bring efficient, device-native AI models to its chips, targeting physical-AI applications with lower memory and power requirements. The companies plan to demonstrate the technology at CES 2027. Article: Ambarella and Liquid AI partnership

Ambarella announced a collaboration with Liquid AI to bring efficient, device-native AI models to its chips, targeting physical-AI applications with lower memory and power requirements. The companies plan to demonstrate the technology at CES 2027. Negative Sentiment: The main setback is the fiscal Q4 revenue forecast of $70 million–$75 million, far below the roughly $112.6 million analysts expected and well below Q3 revenue of $115.2 million. CEO Fermi Wang said intensifying memory shortages are leading customers to reduce their outlooks, raising concerns about near-term demand. Article: Memory shortage warning and outlook

The main setback is the fiscal Q4 revenue forecast of $70 million–$75 million, far below the roughly $112.6 million analysts expected and well below Q3 revenue of $115.2 million. CEO Fermi Wang said intensifying memory shortages are leading customers to reduce their outlooks, raising concerns about near-term demand. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore cut Ambarella to Hold and set a $42 price target, adding to the cautious tone after the outlook. Article: Morgan Stanley rating and target cut

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

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