Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Wall Street Zen reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $50.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.11.

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Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.48. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $96.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,086 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $394,555.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,773,815.97. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $130,243.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 154,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,993,738.99. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,264. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essential Partners LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 90.1% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 70.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella News Summary

Here's some of the latest news about AMBA:

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

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