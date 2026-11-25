Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "positive" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock's current price.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered Ambarella from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 target price on Ambarella and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $69.30.

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Ambarella Stock Down 20.0%

AMBA stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Young sold 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $127,562.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 107,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,253,187.68. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,009 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $130,243.47. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 154,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,993,738.99. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,260 shares of company stock worth $1,060,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ambarella by 49.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,586,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 524,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ambarella by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $87,121,000 after acquiring an additional 641,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,587 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 139,928 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,571 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,147,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella News Roundup

These are some of the AMBA news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A separate agreement with Sigma Connectivity aims to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes into production, potentially supporting future adoption of Ambarella’s silicon. The collaboration did not include financial projections. Article: Ambarella and Sigma Connectivity collaboration

A separate agreement with Sigma Connectivity aims to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes into production, potentially supporting future adoption of Ambarella’s silicon. The collaboration did not include financial projections. Negative Sentiment: The main setback is the fiscal Q4 revenue forecast of $70 million–$75 million, far below the roughly $112.6 million analysts expected and well below Q3 revenue of $115.2 million. CEO Fermi Wang said intensifying memory shortages are leading customers to reduce their outlooks, raising concerns about near-term demand. Article: Memory shortage warning and outlook

The main setback is the fiscal Q4 revenue forecast of $70 million–$75 million, far below the roughly $112.6 million analysts expected and well below Q3 revenue of $115.2 million. CEO Fermi Wang said intensifying memory shortages are leading customers to reduce their outlooks, raising concerns about near-term demand. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore cut Ambarella to Hold and set a $42 price target, adding to the cautious tone after the outlook. Article: Morgan Stanley rating and target cut

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

Further Reading

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