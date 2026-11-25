Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Roth Capital's price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ambarella from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambarella from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.30.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Trading Down 21.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $9.44 on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. 5,661,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,819. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $394,555.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,773,815.97. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chan W. Lee sold 2,893 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $187,553.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 154,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,012,539.69. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $1,060,264. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 49.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,586,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 524,937 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ambarella by 517.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 428,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ambarella by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 481,758 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ambarella

Here are a few of the latest headlines about AMBA:

Positive Sentiment: Ambarella’s collaboration with Liquid AI aims to bring efficient agentic AI models to its edge-computing chips, potentially supporting future physical-AI products that process data locally. Article: Ambarella and Liquid AI Partner

Ambarella’s collaboration with Liquid AI aims to bring efficient agentic AI models to its edge-computing chips, potentially supporting future physical-AI products that process data locally. Positive Sentiment: A separate partnership with Sigma Connectivity is intended to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes to manufacturing, though no revenue impact or timing was disclosed. Article: Ambarella and Sigma Connectivity collaboration

A separate partnership with Sigma Connectivity is intended to help customers move edge-AI products from prototypes to manufacturing, though no revenue impact or timing was disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel and Susquehanna retained positive ratings while cutting their price targets to $50; Needham also reaffirmed its Buy rating at a $45 target. The reduced targets reflect a more cautious outlook despite continued analyst support.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that develops system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for video processing and computer vision. Its chips combine image processing, video encoding and artificial intelligence capabilities for devices that capture and analyze visual information. The company's products are used in applications including automotive systems such as advanced driver-assistance and driver-monitoring systems, security cameras, robotics and other Internet of Things devices. Ambarella also supplies technology for consumer video products, including cameras and drones.

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