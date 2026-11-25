Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley Financial from $625.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. B. Riley Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 134.15% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DY. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DA Davidson set a $304.00 price target on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $375.00 price objective on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $429.00 to $304.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.83.

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Dycom Industries Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE DY traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 507,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The construction company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.94 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business's revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2027 guidance at 2.480-2.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Carmen M. Sabater acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,217.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,555.48. This trade represents a 5.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Fallon bought 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $299,257.56. This represents a 204.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,513,523,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,536,693. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,174,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,727 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,989,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,216,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Top Dycom Industries Stories

Investors following DY have been watching these stories:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23 and revenue of $2.06 billion topped consensus; revenue grew 41.6% year over year. Dycom also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $7.7 billion and reported record total backlog of $12.9 billion. Dycom fiscal 2027 third-quarter results

Fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.23 and revenue of $2.06 billion topped consensus; revenue grew 41.6% year over year. Dycom also raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to $7.7 billion and reported record total backlog of $12.9 billion. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal Q4 guidance disappointed: revenue of $1.6–$1.7 billion is below the $1.7 billion consensus, while the $2.48–$2.78 EPS range has a midpoint below the $2.71 estimate. This near-term outlook likely overshadowed the Q3 beat. Dycom shares and fourth-quarter outlook

Fiscal Q4 guidance disappointed: revenue of $1.6–$1.7 billion is below the $1.7 billion consensus, while the $2.48–$2.78 EPS range has a midpoint below the $2.71 estimate. This near-term outlook likely overshadowed the Q3 beat. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp, UBS, JPMorgan and Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price targets, although each maintained an overweight or buy rating. Separately, Dycom cautioned that fiber-to-the-home revenue is expected to decline in fiscal 2028 versus fiscal 2027. Dycom long-term investor takeaways

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc. is a specialty contracting company that builds and maintains communications infrastructure. Its customers include telecommunications providers, cable operators and utilities, primarily in the United States. The company provides engineering, design, construction, installation and maintenance services for broadband networks. Its work includes fiber-optic and other wireline systems, wireless infrastructure, and aerial and underground network construction. Founded in 1969, Dycom supports customers as they expand, upgrade and maintain their communications networks.

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