HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $492.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $482.30.

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HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $482.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $353.99 and a 1 year high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.57. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 198.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael J. Schlosser sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.65, for a total value of $593,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $713,779.95. This trade represents a 45.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon M. Foster sold 21,713 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.95, for a total transaction of $10,746,849.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,500. This trade represents a 68.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 36,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,464 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $5,069,974,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $410,992,000. Jupiter Topco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $371,138,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,707,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,835,397,000 after purchasing an additional 799,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $238,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a healthcare services company that operates hospitals and other care facilities. Its services include inpatient and outpatient care, emergency treatment, surgery, diagnostic services and specialized care across areas such as cancer and cardiovascular medicine. The company serves patients in the United States and the United Kingdom through its network of hospitals and outpatient facilities, including surgery centers, urgent care clinics and physician practices. Founded in 1968, HCA Healthcare is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

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