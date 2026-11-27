HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on HubSpot from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $240.07.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $210.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.90. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $169.63 and a 52 week high of $406.94.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. HubSpot had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $947.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan acquired 22,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,858.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 82,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,538.40. This trade represents a 38.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erika Fisher sold 702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total transaction of $159,859.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,419.88. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 17,702 shares of company stock worth $4,284,144 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 152.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and business software for companies seeking to attract, engage and support customers. Its platform combines a central CRM with tools for marketing, sales, customer service, content management, operations and commerce. HubSpot's products include Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, Content Hub and Operations Hub. The company also offers features powered by artificial intelligence, automation and analytics to help businesses manage customer interactions and coordinate work across teams.

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