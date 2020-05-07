Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $156.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $143.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Barclays's target price suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "reduce" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $143.42.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,048,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,402. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company's revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $4,583,765.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,662 shares of company stock valued at $22,406,608 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

