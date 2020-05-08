Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JAZZ. Cowen lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $155.26.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $104.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $913,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $213,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,777,864.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,833 shares of company stock valued at $685,125. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

