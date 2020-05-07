KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $164.21, but opened at $163.81. Zacks Investment Research now has a $172.00 price target on the stock. KLA shares last traded at $166.75, with a volume of 800,744 shares traded.

According to Zacks, "KLA reported solid fiscal Q3 results driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification, solid execution and expanded demand at the trailing edge nodes. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Transition to advanced nodes and the insertion of EUV lithography are expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Additionally, enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market and the introduction of EUV and non-EUV projects at 7 NM in mask shops are driving demand for the company’s wafer and mask inspection products. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, ongoing weakness in the memory market and the COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns."

KLAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.94.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,128 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,455,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 73,819 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 55.84% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. KLA's revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

