Laura S. Unger Buys 3,000 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Director Laura S. Unger purchased 3,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $22,770.00.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 187,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,562. Navient Corp has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Navient by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

