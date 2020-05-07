Morgan Stanley Raises Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $30.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential downside of 17.70% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $4.59 on Thursday, hitting $36.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. Trimble has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.19 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,784.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $94,412,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 160.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $114,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,047 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Trimble by 152.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,518,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 917,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company's stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

