SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a "hold" rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered SPS Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $66.13.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 10,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $626,577.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,324.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 26,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $1,576,145.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,369,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,449. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,106,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker's stock worth $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 936,229 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker's stock worth $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company's stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

