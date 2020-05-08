Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Trimble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.53. Trimble has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Trimble's revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,160,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,493,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company's stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

