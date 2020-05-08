Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Mizuho's price objective points to a potential upside of 72.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $17,686,068.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xencor by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $72,876,000 after purchasing an additional 799,664 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Xencor by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xencor by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

