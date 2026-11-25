Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $118.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company's current price.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research set a $108.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medtronic from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.62.

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Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,361,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,084,787. The company has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.940-6.000 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Kiil sold 1,483 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $138,882.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,950,718.90. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,936. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,203. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,020,787 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $8,919,846,000 after purchasing an additional 838,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,987,354 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,741,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,015,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,254,200,000 after buying an additional 1,343,220 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,948,408 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,203,608,000 after buying an additional 164,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Medtronic by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,070,236 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $525,986,000 after buying an additional 1,616,739 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

These are some of the MDT headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: UBS trimmed its price target by $1 to $109 but kept a Buy rating, while J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating, reflecting differing views on the outlook. Article: Medtronic’s Strong Quarter Fails to Offset Slowing Growth

UBS trimmed its price target by $1 to $109 but kept a Buy rating, while J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating, reflecting differing views on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue of about $9.36 billion fell short of the roughly $9.48 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $1.34 only modestly beat expectations. Medtronic kept FY27 EPS guidance at $5.94–$6.00 rather than raising it. Article: Medtronic posts mixed quarterly results, maintains annual forecast

Q2 revenue of about $9.36 billion fell short of the roughly $9.48 billion consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS of $1.34 only modestly beat expectations. Medtronic kept FY27 EPS guidance at $5.94–$6.00 rather than raising it. Negative Sentiment: Near-term expectations also look challenging: Q3 EPS guidance of $1.40–$1.42 is below the $1.43 consensus, and management cited China pressures and tougher comparisons ahead. Slowing growth across segments and questions about structural heart performance add to investor caution. Article: Medtronic Reaffirms Fiscal 2027 Outlook While Warning of Headwinds

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a medical technology company that develops and manufactures devices and therapies for a range of health conditions. Its products include pacemakers and defibrillators, heart valves, surgical technologies, neurostimulation devices, and insulin pumps and other diabetes-management products. The company was founded in Minneapolis in 1949 by Earl Bakken and Palmer Hermundslie as a medical equipment repair business. It has since grown into a global company serving patients and health care providers in more than 150 countries.

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